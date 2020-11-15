Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 47,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,015,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $171,164,000 after buying an additional 2,122,972 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,802,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,810,000 after acquiring an additional 901,337 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Trimble by 83.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 718,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 326,618 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 93.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 493,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,040,000 after acquiring an additional 238,951 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $11,453,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,377.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $281,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,010. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

