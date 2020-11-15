Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,701 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

