Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $1,090,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth $218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth $7,040,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,208,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,155,000 after buying an additional 1,945,870 shares during the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $48.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nomura lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

