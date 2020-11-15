Trexquant Investment LP Buys 14,033 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 361.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 14,033 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,745.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,819 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,788. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.59 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.