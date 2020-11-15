Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 23,824 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $86.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.31. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THO. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

