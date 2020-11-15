Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.68 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

