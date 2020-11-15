Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1,023.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.44.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $165.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.80. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.