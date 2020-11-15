Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,066,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after buying an additional 584,040 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $24.85 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDU. TheStreet raised MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on MDU Resources Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

