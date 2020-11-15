Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

ANTM opened at $332.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.27 and its 200-day moving average is $277.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $337.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

