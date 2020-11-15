Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock opened at $306.95 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $358.68. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 93.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.61.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.80, for a total transaction of $355,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,010 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $3,720,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,308 shares in the company, valued at $69,276,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,932. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

