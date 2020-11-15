Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Workday by 54.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $295,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 60.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 67.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.55.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total transaction of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -118.72 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $248.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

