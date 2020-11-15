Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,252 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 469.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.53.

SRE stock opened at $134.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.17. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

