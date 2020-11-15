Trexquant Investment LP Has $2 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

AEO stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $883.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.24 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

In related news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

