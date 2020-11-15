Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480,793 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,787 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,507,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,642,000 after buying an additional 676,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,469,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,255,000 after buying an additional 954,777 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,199,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,228,000 after buying an additional 614,263 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.