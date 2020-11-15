Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.12 Million in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NYSE LNT opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

