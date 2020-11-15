Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.28 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,425 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 60.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 32.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $38.71 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

