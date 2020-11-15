Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.51 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Waters by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Waters by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 142,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Waters by 26.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after buying an additional 19,363 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT opened at $232.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.54. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

In related news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,157 shares of company stock worth $13,199,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

