Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.57 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $1,988,035.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,087.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $91.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

