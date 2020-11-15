Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.59 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,924.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.80%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

