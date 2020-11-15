Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 161.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 217,340 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Garmin by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 379,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after acquiring an additional 206,507 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2,570.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 211,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 204,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Garmin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $115.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

