Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,251.43 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,281.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,149.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,155.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

