Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 58.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $95,450.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,075.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $946,473 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.85.

FFIV stock opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $162.50.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

