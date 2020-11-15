Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Facebook by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,204.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $276.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

