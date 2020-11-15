Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 177,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,561,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 39.7% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,391,000 after buying an additional 1,061,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Under Armour by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 819,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

NYSE:UAA opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

