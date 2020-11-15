Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,815 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $150.54 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

