Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 13,924 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 21,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

