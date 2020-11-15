Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $66.15 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

