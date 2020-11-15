Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $918.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,017.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $926.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,505.39, a PEG ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Shopify from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

