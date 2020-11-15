Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 41,461 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after buying an additional 638,896 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smartsheet by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,825,000 after buying an additional 465,376 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,551,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after buying an additional 366,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 59.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 944,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,070,000 after acquiring an additional 353,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,522 shares in the company, valued at $29,885,409.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 163,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $8,147,784.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,368,495.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 783,608 shares of company stock valued at $39,863,704. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.