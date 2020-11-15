Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 94,229 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Schlumberger by 130.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 131.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

