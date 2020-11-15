Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,006 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Shares of PRU opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -117.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $97.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.18.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

