Trexquant Investment LP Sells 12,671 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,671 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.12% of Big Lots worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Big Lots by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Big Lots by 99.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

BIG stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.08.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

