Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.96 Million Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.17% of Revolve Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Revolve Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Revolve Group by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Revolve Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 198.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,822,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $72,904,785.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,680,131 shares of company stock worth $254,567,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVLV. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

Shares of RVLV opened at $20.14 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.97.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

