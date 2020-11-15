Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

