Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,550,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $313.28 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a current ratio of 23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.39.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $7.87. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.56 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.