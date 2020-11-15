Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after acquiring an additional 216,179 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,063.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $20,230,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.54.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $246.86 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,882 shares of company stock valued at $84,518,323. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

