Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 964.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in The Mosaic by 32.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 69.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1,989.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

The Mosaic stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.83. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

