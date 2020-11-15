Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $972,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,344,000. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,771 shares of company stock valued at $512,710 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Argus lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

