UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.98. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 898 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.87% of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

