UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.98. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 898 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.87% of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

