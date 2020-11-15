UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.87

UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as high as $14.98. UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 898 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.87% of UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.