Uc Asset Limited Partnership (OTCMKTS:UCASU) Stock Price Down 29.6%

Uc Asset Limited Partnership Co (OTCMKTS:UCASU)’s stock price dropped 29.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

About Uc Asset Limited Partnership (OTCMKTS:UCASU)

UC Asset LP provides equity services. The Company offers real estate investment, as well as focuses on property improvement, land development and management solutions. UC Asset LP is based in Atlanta, United States.

