UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.21% of UGI worth $14,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in UGI by 42.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in UGI by 493.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 292,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 242,942 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $45.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

