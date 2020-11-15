Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $262.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.27. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

