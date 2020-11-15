Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.15.
ULTA stock opened at $262.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.27. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
