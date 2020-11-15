Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $254.15.

ULTA stock opened at $262.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.27. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $124.05 and a 12 month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

