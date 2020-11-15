Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $7.87. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 206,819 shares changing hands.

UNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $302.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

