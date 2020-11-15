Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) (TSE:UNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $7.87. Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 206,819 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Uni-Select Inc. (UNS.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $302.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

