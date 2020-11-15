United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €40.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) (ETR:UTDI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTDI. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €37.75 ($44.41).

Get United Internet AG (UTDI.F) alerts:

ETR UTDI opened at €32.52 ($38.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75. United Internet AG has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €43.88 ($51.62). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.33.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet AG (UTDI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.