United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Given “Neutral” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded United Internet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.71.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. United Internet had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, and IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

