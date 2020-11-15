Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.20). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,844,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,184,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000.

Shares of U stock opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

